Bangladesh launches national action plan to ensure safe migration
Bangladesh, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has officially launched the National Action Plan (NAP) 2026-2030 for implementing the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in Dhaka, today, Sunday.
The event was convened by the co-chairs of the Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce (BMCT) - the Foreign Ministry and the Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, with technical support from the IOM, says a press release.
The event, which was held in a city hotel on Sunday, also included a presentation on the outcomes of the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) 2026, highlighting Bangladesh’s leadership and contributions to the global migration agenda.
The National Action Plan was approved by the Cabinet on 21 May 2026.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
State Minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam chaired the occasion.
State Minister for Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Md Nurul Haque, Prime Minister's adviser Mahdi Amin, Deputy Director General for Operations of the International Organisation for Migration Ugochi Daniels attended the event as Special Guests.
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, expat ministry secretary Md Mokhtar Ahmed, as the Co-Chairs of the BMCT, delivered remarks on the NAP and their reflections on the 2026 IMRF.
The speakers, emphasising sustained collaboration among government institutions, international partners, civil society, the private sector and migrants for the successful implementation of the NAP, underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that migration remains safe, orderly and regular while maximising its contribution to national development and protecting the rights and dignity of Bangladeshi migrants.
The event also featured Bangladesh’s renewed commitments and pledges towards the implementation of the GCM, remarks from the civil society, and the official unveiling of the National Action Plan.
Bangladesh’s GCM journey, achievements and challenges were showcased at the venue through a video documentary and a thematic exhibition.