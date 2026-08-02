Bangladesh launches national action plan to ensure safe migration

Bangladesh, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has officially launched the National Action Plan (NAP) 2026-2030 for implementing the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in Dhaka, today, Sunday.

The event was convened by the co-chairs of the Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce (BMCT) - the Foreign Ministry and the Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, with technical support from the IOM, says a press release.