Govt prioritises safety of Bangladeshis abroad: State Minister

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Friday reaffirmed that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of Bangladeshis living in the Middle East amid the ongoing tensions.

“Protecting our citizens is our top priority. We will take every possible step to ensure their safety,” she said while speaking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after receiving the body of expatriate Mosharraf Hossain, who was killed in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia.

So far, five Bangladeshi nationals have lost their lives in the region.