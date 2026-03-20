Middle East tensions
Govt prioritises safety of Bangladeshis abroad: State Minister
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Friday reaffirmed that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of Bangladeshis living in the Middle East amid the ongoing tensions.
“Protecting our citizens is our top priority. We will take every possible step to ensure their safety,” she said while speaking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after receiving the body of expatriate Mosharraf Hossain, who was killed in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia.
So far, five Bangladeshi nationals have lost their lives in the region.
The State Minister said Bangladeshi missions abroad remain in constant contact with citizens, monitoring their well-being and providing necessary support.
She also expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, stating that Bangladesh strongly advocates for an end to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.
Regarding the possible return of Bangladeshi nationals, she said the government is prepared to facilitate repatriation in phases.
“We are ready to bring back those who wish to return, depending on the evolving situation. All relevant ministries are on standby,” she added.
Mosharraf Hossain was killed on March 8 in a missile strike in the Al-Twaiq area near Al-Kharij, Saudi Arabia.
The attack occurred shortly before Iftar and claimed three lives, including Mosharraf.
Bangladesh said it strongly believes that conflict brings no solution and only dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law can resolve disputes.
Bangladesh also urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and immediately pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Bangladesh reaffirmed its consistent position in favour of peace, stability and security in the Middle East, and called upon the international community to intensify efforts towards restoring calm and facilitating dialogue.