Khaleda Zia not fit to be taken abroad: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that although all arrangements have been made to take the ailing Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment, her physical condition is not strong enough to endure the journey.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, amid concern over the health of BNP chairperson undergoing treatment at a city hospital, Mirza Fakhrul said, “At this moment, she is not in a physical condition to be taken abroad. Once her condition stabilises, it will be considered whether overseas treatment is possible.”
Earlier in the day, Mahdi Amin, advisor to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, said that the family is planning to take her to London for advanced treatment. An air ambulance is being arranged, and she will be taken abroad once her health improves slightly. Tarique Rahman is the son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
The 80-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, kidney complications, and other health issues.
She was rushed to Evercare Hospital last Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties and is currently in the hospital’s coronary care unit (CCU).
Her treatment is being supervised by a medical board comprising local and foreign specialist physicians.
BNP leaders had earlier reported that her condition became critical last night.
At the press conference, Mirza Fakhrul said that a medical board, including specialists from the United States’ Johns Hopkins Hospital and London clinics alongside local experts, has been formed to oversee her treatment. Following a nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting last night, the board recommended that she be taken abroad for treatment.
Although the final decision to take her overseas has not yet been made due to her physical condition, preparations are underway. Fakhrul added that discussions have taken place regarding necessary visas, potential destination countries, and arrangements for an air ambulance, ensuring that a swift decision can be made if required.
He also requested BNP leaders and activists not to gather in front of Evercare Hospital.
Speaking at the press conference organised by the BNP’s Victory Day celebration committee, Fakhrul also addressed questions as to why Tarique Rahman is not returning home.
Responding to queries about Tarique Rahman’s Facebook post, he said, “I do not need to answer this as he himself has made a post on Facebook.” When pressed further, he added, “I cannot explain this. He is the acting chairman of the party, my leader, and the head of the party. He has posted, and that post should be taken as his statement. No further explanation is needed.”
In a Facebook post earlier, Tarique Rahman stated that he alone does not have control over the matter of returning to the country amid his mother’s illness.