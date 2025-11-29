Khaleda Zia not fit to be taken abroad: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that although all arrangements have been made to take the ailing Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment, her physical condition is not strong enough to endure the journey.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, amid concern over the health of BNP chairperson undergoing treatment at a city hospital, Mirza Fakhrul said, “At this moment, she is not in a physical condition to be taken abroad. Once her condition stabilises, it will be considered whether overseas treatment is possible.”

Earlier in the day, Mahdi Amin, advisor to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, said that the family is planning to take her to London for advanced treatment. An air ambulance is being arranged, and she will be taken abroad once her health improves slightly. Tarique Rahman is the son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.