44 dead as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides across seven districts

The two children were playing in their courtyard when the mountain runoff suddenly struck. They were washed away by the surge and their bodies were recovered later.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Ashik (7) and Mohammad Miraj (3), died last Friday in Chattogram’s Banshkhali upazila. Local residents noted that several areas of the upazila have been submerged for days due to persistent rain and mountain runoff.

According to the 11 July daily report from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, seven districts—Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Moulvibazar and Habiganj have been affected by floods as of 6:00 pm Saturday. Fifty-eight upazilas across these districts have been inundated.