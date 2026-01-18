Tajul cautions about using the term ‘mob’, politicians see it as a ‘threat’

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam has said that using the word “mob” reflects a mindset aimed at questioning or discrediting the revolution. He therefore urged caution in using the term.

He made the remarks on Sunday morning at a policy dialogue titled “Judicial Independence and the Rule of Law” held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital. The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

Following Tajul Islam’s remarks, several speakers strongly criticised his position. Former general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Ruhin Hossain Prince, and general secretary of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB), Bazlur Rashid Firoz, said they view such statements as a “threat.”