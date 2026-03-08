Viral video shows Jubo League activist writhing on ground during police raid, dies at hospital

A young man was seen rolling on the ground in apparent agony. Shirtless, he kept turning from side to side and pounding the ground while speaking incoherently. At one point he was heard saying, “Sir, I have two children.”

This was the scene in a 35-second video that spread widely on Facebook on Saturday. The video was reportedly recorded at around midnight on Thursday during a police operation in the Ambagan Ansar Club area under Khulshi police station in Chattogram city.

The man, seen writhing on the ground in the footage, has been identified as Didarul Alam. He was taken to hospital in an ill condition during the police raid and later died there.