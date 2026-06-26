Measles outbreak: Death toll crosses 700

Four more children have died with measles symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) regular measles update released today, Friday (26 June).

The report said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Thursday and 8:00 am on Friday.

According to the DGHS, a total of 609 children have died with measles symptoms since 15 March, while 93 deaths have been laboratory-confirmed as measles. With the latest figures, the total death toll has reached 702.