Measles outbreak: Death toll crosses 700
Four more children have died with measles symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) regular measles update released today, Friday (26 June).
The report said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Thursday and 8:00 am on Friday.
According to the DGHS, a total of 609 children have died with measles symptoms since 15 March, while 93 deaths have been laboratory-confirmed as measles. With the latest figures, the total death toll has reached 702.
The report further noted that 869 new symptomatic cases were recorded nationwide in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of people showing symptoms to 97,522 since 15 March.
In the same 24-hour period, 107 new cases were confirmed as measles. To date, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the country has reached 11,549.
Since 15 March, a total of 81,283 people have been admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. Among them, 77,613 have been discharged after recovery.
The DGHS report added that the four children who died with symptoms in the last 24 hours were from the Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.