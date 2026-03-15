Cash, gold can be kept at police station in absence of relatives: DMP
Before leaving Dhaka during Eid ul-Fitr, residents should avoid leaving cash, gold jewellery and important documents unsecured at home and instead keep them with relatives, advised Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Acting Commissioner Md Sarwar.
He said that if someone does not have relatives in Dhaka, they may keep such valuable items at a police station if necessary.
Md Sarwar made the remarks today, Sunday, at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre while outlining security plans for travellers heading home for Eid and for the safety of the capital while it remains largely empty.
The DMP acting commissioner said the authorities have already taken necessary preparations to ensure a smooth journey for city residents ahead of Eid and to guarantee security in the capital during the holiday period.
Addressing city residents, Md Sarwar said, “Do not leave cash, gold jewellery or important documents unattended at home. If possible, keep them at the homes of relatives.”
He advised residents who do not have relatives in Dhaka to seek assistance from the police.
He said, “If necessary, you can seek assistance from the police. In such cases, you may also leave these items at a police station.”
The DMP acting commissioner urged residents to ensure that doors and windows are properly secured before leaving their homes.
He also advised them to check electricity, gas and water connections before departure.
In addition, Md Sarwar called on residents to install CCTV cameras in their homes and ensure that existing cameras remain operational.
He also advised maintaining adequate lighting around residential premises at night.
Md Sarwar stated that police have intensified patrol activities and increased the number of checkpoints to prevent crime in the largely empty capital during Eid.
He said, “More than 300 motorcycles and vehicles are conducting mobile patrols in the capital every day. More than 70 checkpoints are operating at night. Foot patrols are also continuing in different areas. There will be special surveillance in residential, commercial and diplomatic zones.”
Md Sarwar added that authorities have introduced special security measures around the capital’s four bus terminals, one launch terminal and the railway station.
To prevent passenger harassment and overcharging of fares, plainclothes detectives will perform duties alongside uniformed police officers.
The DMP acting commissioner also said that nearly 1,000 additional police personnel are deployed at shopping centres across the capital from morning until late at night.
He said, “Special surveillance is underway to prevent the activities of muggers and pickpockets.”
Md Sarwar further said that mobile courts will operate along the Purbachal Expressway, from Banani to Abdullahpur, and in Gulshan for several days from Eid Day to prevent car racing and overspeeding in the largely empty capital.