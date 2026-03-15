Cash, gold can be kept at police station in absence of relatives: DMP

Before leaving Dhaka during Eid ul-Fitr, residents should avoid leaving cash, gold jewellery and important documents unsecured at home and instead keep them with relatives, advised Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Acting Commissioner Md Sarwar.

He said that if someone does not have relatives in Dhaka, they may keep such valuable items at a police station if necessary.

Md Sarwar made the remarks today, Sunday, at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre while outlining security plans for travellers heading home for Eid and for the safety of the capital while it remains largely empty.