Khaleda Zia’s travel abroad depends on her physical condition: AZM Zahid

AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has said that she is currently stable while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

He said an air ambulance is ready, but Khaleda Zia’s going abroad for treatment depends entirely on her physical condition, which is the top priority

AZM Zahid, also a BNP standing committee member, made these remarks at a press briefing in front of Evercare Hospital around 4:00pm on Saturday.