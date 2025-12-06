Khaleda Zia’s travel abroad depends on her physical condition: AZM Zahid
AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has said that she is currently stable while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
He said an air ambulance is ready, but Khaleda Zia’s going abroad for treatment depends entirely on her physical condition, which is the top priority
AZM Zahid, also a BNP standing committee member, made these remarks at a press briefing in front of Evercare Hospital around 4:00pm on Saturday.
Khaleda Zia, the BNP chairperson and former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for the past 14 days. She was taken to the hospital on the night of 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Her treatment is being overseen by a medical board comprising local and foreign specialists, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar.
Speaking about her treatment, AZM Zahid said that a Qatari air ambulance had been unable to arrive due to the technical issues.
At that time, the members of the medical board also decided at an emergency meeting that it would not have been appropriate for her to travel then.
He added that the medical air ambulance is now ready. At present, the security arrangements surrounding Khaleda Zia’s treatment are being given priority. Both local and foreign physicians responsible for her care are placing the greatest emphasis on her physical condition.
AZM Zahid also said that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has stated that any decision would be taken in line with the advice of physicians.