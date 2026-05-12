Khairul Haque granted bail in two more cases, no bar to release

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has secured interim bail in two separate murder cases filed with Dhaka’s Jatrabari and Adabar police stations over incidents during the July mass uprising.

The High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher granted the bail along with a rule today, Tuesday, following hearings on petitions filed by Khairul Haque.

Earlier, on 28 April, the Appellate Division upheld Khairul Haque’s bail in five separate cases, including the murder of a Jubo Dal activist in Jatrabari during the July uprising.

Following today’s bail orders in the two additional cases, there is currently no legal bar to Khairul Haque’s release from prison, his senior lawyer, Md Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo. He said, “Khairul Haque’s name does not appear in the FIR of one of the two cases. After obtaining bail in the five cases, he was shown arrested in these two cases. After hearing the matter, the High Court issued a rule and granted him six months’ interim bail.”