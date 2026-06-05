5 more children die from measles-like symptoms
Five more children have died from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8:00 am Friday, raising the fatalities from the disease in Bangladesh to 610.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest casualties as suspected.
With the latest figure, the total number of suspected measles deaths has reached 519, while the confirmed deaths remained the same at 91.
A total of 1,168 suspected measles cases were recorded in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the overall suspected cases to 76,876.
During the same period, 243 new confirmed measles cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 9,503.
Since 15 March, a total of 62,287 suspected measles patients were hospitalised, of whom 58,154 have recovered, according to the DGHS data.