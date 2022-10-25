Eight workers die after dredger sinks in Bay 

Six of the deceased are Imam Molla, Mahmud Molla, Shaheen Molla, Al Amin, Tarek and Bashar while the remaining ones are yet to be identified. They all are from Patuakhali sadar upazila.

Salam, the lone worker of the dredger who managed to swim ashore, said the sand mining dredger, namely Saikat-2, sank in the Sandwip channel due to strong winds and waves unleashed by the Sitrang.

The dredger is owned by a contract firm named Saikat Enterprises. The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) appointed the contract at the specialised industrial park.