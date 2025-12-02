Khaleda Zia responds to medical treatment: Zahid Hossain
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is responding to medical treatment, her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, has said.
He said this during a briefing in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital around 12:30 pm today, Tuesday.
The former prime minister has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days. Following a sudden deterioration in her condition, she has been moved to the ICU, where she is receiving intensive care.
Zahid Hossain said that it is possible to provide treatment to Khaleda Zia, in the sense she is responding to treatment.
He added that the decision to take her abroad for medical care will be made based on the medical board’s recommendations and her clinical condition.
According to Zahid Hossain, the BNP has completed all preparations to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment. However, nothing can be done outside the current circumstances and beyond the medical board’s directives.
Zahid Hossain further said that a specialist from the United Kingdom will be arriving today to assess her. They will examine her, and if she is found transferable, if a transfer is deemed necessary, and if the medical board agrees, she will then be taken abroad for appropriate treatment.