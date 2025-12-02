Khaleda Zia responds to medical treatment: Zahid Hossain

The former prime minister has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days. Following a sudden deterioration in her condition, she has been moved to the ICU, where she is receiving intensive care.

Zahid Hossain said that it is possible to provide treatment to Khaleda Zia, in the sense she is responding to treatment.

He added that the decision to take her abroad for medical care will be made based on the medical board’s recommendations and her clinical condition.