Six trainee ASPs dismissed from service
Six trainee assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) under the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) batch have been dismissed from the service. They were attending training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sardah in Rajshahi.
The home ministry’s public security division (police branch-1) issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.
Enamul Haque, assistant inspector general (media and public relations) of the police headquarters, also confirmed the dismissal to Prothom Alo, saying they have been removed from the service as per a decision of the home ministry.
The trainee ASPs are Md. Ashraf Uzzaman, Manas Kirtaniya, Shantu Roy, Md. Sohel Rahman, Kazi Faizul Karim, and Sanjeev Deb.
According to the notification, signed by senior assistant secretary Tausif Ahmed, the officers were dismissed under section 6(2)(a) of the civil service recruitment rules, 1981.