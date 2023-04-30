New British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke arrives in Dhaka

On her appointment as the British High Commissioner designate to Bangladesh, Cooke said, “I am delighted and deeply honoured to be returning to Bangladesh as British High Commissioner. The United Kingdom has strong cultural, political and economic ties with Bangladesh and works closely with the Government and people of Bangladesh on our many shared interests, including trade, investment, development and security.

“I am committed to strengthening the long and friendly bilateral relationship and look forward to deepening the extensive cooperation between our two countries.”