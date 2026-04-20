Transport costs for goods are rising

The immediate impact of increased prices of octane, petrol, and diesel has begun to be felt in the transport sector. The process of raising truck fares for transporting goods to the capital from different parts of the country has already started. In some places, fares have already been increased, while in others, negotiations are ongoing.

As a result, prices of essential commodities in the market may rise, ultimately affecting ordinary people and pushing the cost of living even higher.

The price of diesel has been increased from Tk 100 to Tk 115 per litre, kerosene from Tk 112 to Tk 130, octane from Tk 120 to Tk 140, and petrol from Tk 116 to Tk 135. The new prices came into effect from Sunday.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were also raised yesterday. The price per kilogram has increased by Tk 17.62. The widely used 12-kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,940, up from Tk 1,728—an increase of Tk 212. This marks the second price hike this month.

Primarily, the domestic fuel price adjustment was driven by rising oil prices in the international market due to conflict in the Middle East, along with indirect conditions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).