Sudden disruption of Facebook usage on Desktop

At around 2:30 pm on Sunday in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, Saiful Samin, a journalist, said he received the message "Account Temporarily Unavailable" when attempting to access Facebook on a desktop computer.

When users attempt to open Facebook, the platform displays a message stating that they cannot access their accounts because of a site issue. The message also says that Facebook expects to resolve the problem shortly.

Reports on Downdetector, which monitors online service disruptions, also showed a sharp increase in Facebook-related complaints on Sunday.

Users reported problems accessing the web version of Facebook, loading the News Feed and using various features. In many cases, pages took an unusually long time to load, while some users could not log in at all.