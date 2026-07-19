Sudden disruption of Facebook usage on Desktop
A section of Facebook users in Bangladesh has experienced disruptions due to a service outage.
Since Sunday afternoon, users particularly those accessing Facebook via Desktop browsers, have reported difficulties logging in, viewing the newsfeed and using various platform features. However, users have reported comparatively fewer issues on the mobile app.
At around 2:30 pm on Sunday in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, Saiful Samin, a journalist, said he received the message "Account Temporarily Unavailable" when attempting to access Facebook on a desktop computer.
When users attempt to open Facebook, the platform displays a message stating that they cannot access their accounts because of a site issue. The message also says that Facebook expects to resolve the problem shortly.
Reports on Downdetector, which monitors online service disruptions, also showed a sharp increase in Facebook-related complaints on Sunday.
Users reported problems accessing the web version of Facebook, loading the News Feed and using various features. In many cases, pages took an unusually long time to load, while some users could not log in at all.
Users across Bangladesh also shared similar experiences on social media. Many said they could use Facebook relatively normally through the mobile app, but encountered significant problems when accessing the platform on desktop computers or laptops.
As of the time of writing, Meta, Facebook's parent company, had not issued any official explanation regarding the cause of the disruption.
Facebook users experienced a similar outage on the 12th of last month. On that occasion, users in Bangladesh and several other countries encountered problems logging in, updating their newsfeed and using Messenger, which automatically logged many users out. Facebook services began returning to normal shortly before 8:30 pm that evening.