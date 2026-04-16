Bar Council postpones election due to fuel crisis
The election of the Bangladesh Bar Council, the regulatory and supervisory body for lawyers, has been postponed. This information was announced in a press release yesterday, Wednesday.
Earlier, according to the declared schedule, the Bar Council election was supposed to be held on 19 May.
The press release was published yesterday, Wednesday, on the Bar Council’s website. It stated that in an emergency meeting held yesterday at the Bar Council building, the members decided to postpone the election.
The decision was taken due to concerns that election-related activities and campaigning might be disrupted because of the severe fuel crisis across the country.
The press release further stated that the decision to postpone the election was taken considering requests from various bar associations across the country, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, Dhaka Bar Association, and Chattogram District Bar Association.
The election for Bar Council members was scheduled to be held on 19 May for seven general seats and seven regional seats.
Bar Council elections are held every three years. Voting takes place for 14 positions. Of these, seven members are elected from general seats, and another seven are elected—one each—from members of seven region-based bar associations.
The Vice Chairman of the Bar Council is elected by votes of the 14 directly elected members. The Attorney General serves as the Chairman of the Council by virtue of the position.