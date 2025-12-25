Tarique Rahman stood barefoot on the ground for a while before heading to reception venue

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport towards the reception venue in Purbachal, 300 feet away. A bus with party logo had been prepared for him in advance.
After leaving the airport, Tarique Rahman stood barefoot for a while in the adjacent garden, during which he picked up a handful of soil.
Security has been tightened in and around Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, including the VIP gate, ahead of the arrival of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
Law enforcement personnel have been deployed on both sides of the road from the exit gate all the way to the rally venue.
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Biman flight carrying him landed at the airport at 11:39am today, Thursday. BNP leaders and activists are present in the airport area to welcome Tarique Rahman and his family and are prepared to receive him.
Tarique Rahman is accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.
At the airport, Tarique Rahman was welcomed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, among others.