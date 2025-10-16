Opportunity to sign July Charter will remain open: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-Chair of the National Consensus Commission, stated that if any political party does not sign the July National Charter 2025 tomorrow, Friday, they will still have the opportunity to sign it at a later time.

He made this remark in response to a journalist's question during a press conference held on Thursday evening at the LD Hall of the National Parliament building, which was organised to discuss preparations for the upcoming charter signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony for the July Charter is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building, where Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to be present.

Speaking about the event, Professor Ali Riaz said that political parties will sign the declaration section of the charter. In addition, members of the commission will also sign it, followed by the Chief of the Commission and the Chief Adviser. Copies of the charter will be distributed to all attendees on behalf of the Commission so that everyone present can be fully informed about its contents.

During the press conference, a journalist asked whether a party that does not sign the charter tomorrow will be allowed to sign it later if they change their mind. In response, Professor Ali Riaz confirmed that such an opportunity would remain open.