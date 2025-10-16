Opportunity to sign July Charter will remain open: Ali Riaz
Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-Chair of the National Consensus Commission, stated that if any political party does not sign the July National Charter 2025 tomorrow, Friday, they will still have the opportunity to sign it at a later time.
He made this remark in response to a journalist's question during a press conference held on Thursday evening at the LD Hall of the National Parliament building, which was organised to discuss preparations for the upcoming charter signing ceremony.
The signing ceremony for the July Charter is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building, where Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to be present.
Speaking about the event, Professor Ali Riaz said that political parties will sign the declaration section of the charter. In addition, members of the commission will also sign it, followed by the Chief of the Commission and the Chief Adviser. Copies of the charter will be distributed to all attendees on behalf of the Commission so that everyone present can be fully informed about its contents.
During the press conference, a journalist asked whether a party that does not sign the charter tomorrow will be allowed to sign it later if they change their mind. In response, Professor Ali Riaz confirmed that such an opportunity would remain open.
Professor Ali Riaz said: "It would be ideal if all parties could sign tomorrow. However, if any party wishes to sign at a later time... they are participants in the charter process. As stakeholders, they can certainly do so. Nevertheless, the Commission hopes that everyone will come together and sign in a festive, unified atmosphere."
When asked about the National Citizen Party (NCP) stating it will not sign the July Charter without a legal basis and assurance of formal orders, Professor Riaz said:
"The Commission has thoroughly reviewed and considered the NCP’s position. NCP leaders were at the forefront of the July mass uprising. They played a leading role and were actively involved in the charter process. Therefore, their contribution to the formation of the charter is significant and multi-faceted."
Professor Riaz added: "The Commission also believes the July Charter needs to be given a legal foundation, and we intend to provide a comprehensive recommendation during our current term to ensure that happens swiftly. We hope the NCP, along with all political parties, will attend the signing ceremony, endorse the charter, and contribute to its implementation."
Speaking at the press conference, the Vice-Chair of the Consensus Commission said the Commission’s term has been extended until 31 October, to allow time for them to submit a full set of recommendations and to ensure concrete steps are taken for implementation. He added that consultations with experts are ongoing to support the charter’s implementation, and political parties will also be engaged in the process.
"The Commission is responsible for ensuring that there are no lapses in the implementation of the charter," he said.
When asked about the announcement from several leftist parties that they would not sign the charter, Ali Riaz responded: "The parties expressed their objections during the discussions, and the Commission acknowledged those concerns. Differences of opinion are natural. Still, we hope the leftist parties will participate in the signing ceremony."
In response to a question about what will happen to the charter if not all parties sign it, Professor Riaz said: "Signing is, in one sense, a formality — because the people of the country have seen who played what role throughout this entire process. During the Consensus Commission discussions, the parties made commitments and declarations. The public has witnessed this entire process."
At the press conference, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said that the July Charter itself is the biggest initiative, as its implementation could bring about a major shift in the country’s political culture.
He added that during tomorrow’s signing ceremony, a video presentation will be shown outlining the background of the charter and its potential impact in the future.
He also noted that further work on the charter will continue over the next two months.
Also present at the press conference were Sofor Raj Hossain, Chair of the Police Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumdar, Chair of the Electoral Reform Commission; Justice Emdadul Haque, Chair of the Judicial Reform Commission; and Iftekharuzzaman, Chair of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Reform Commission, among others.