CMCH’s cardiac surgery dept unable to provide desired services despite capacity

Six surgeons work in the cardiac surgery department at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and the department has the capacity to perform surgeries six days a week. However, only six to seven surgeries are now performed a month at most. As a result, the department, which was launched 12 years ago, benefits the patients less.

It has been learnt after speaking to patients, hospital authorities and doctors at the department that the department has never been able to provide services at its full capacity. At the beginning, at least three open-heart surgeries were performed a week, but the number has gradually declined. Yet this is the lone government hospital for cardiac surgery for people from Chattogram and seven surrounding districts—Cox’s Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

Tuesday, 29 September, marks World Heart Day. This year’s theme is “Every Heartbeat Matters.” This means that every heartbeat needs to be cared for.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ (BBS) 2025 Health and Morbidity Status Survey, more than 31 people per 1,000 on average across the country have heart problems. The rate is 34 to 36 per 1,000 in the Chattogram and Barishal divisions. This means the prevalence of the disease is higher in Chattogram and Barishal than the national average. The prevalence is comparatively lower in Dhaka and Rangpur, at an average of 24 to 26 per 1,000.