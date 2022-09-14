Army chiefs of 24 countries visit Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

Osman Goni, a Rohingya leader of camp no 11, said they don’t want to go to any third country; rather they want to go back to their own country.
“We informed the army chiefs to create an environment for safe repatriation through intervention of the international community,” he said.
Besides, representatives of different organisations of the United Nations also briefed the army chiefs regarding the Rohingyas.
Earlier, the army chiefs took part in the second session of an international seminar ‘Challenges and Possibilities of maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Ocean’ at a hotel in the upazila.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the three-day seminar virtually at Radisson Blue Water Garden in the capital on Monday.
Bangladesh is hosting the international seminar of high-ranked army officials of the Indo-Pacific region as co-organiser for the third time after 1993 and 2014.