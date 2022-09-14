Bangladesh

Army chiefs of 24 countries visit Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Army chiefs meet with Rohingya representatives in a camp in Cox's Bazar on 13 September, 2022
Army chiefs meet with Rohingya representatives in a camp in Cox's Bazar on 13 September, 2022UNB

Army chiefs of 24 countries visited a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

They exchanged views with the displaced Rohingyas, who spoke about their problems and recommendations, during the visit.

Osman Goni, a Rohingya leader of camp no 11, said they don’t want to go to any third country; rather they want to go back to their own country.

“We informed the army chiefs to create an environment for safe repatriation through intervention of the international community,” he said.

Besides, representatives of different organisations of the United Nations also briefed the army chiefs regarding the Rohingyas.

Earlier, the army chiefs took part in the second session of an international seminar ‘Challenges and Possibilities of maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Ocean’ at a hotel in the upazila.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the three-day seminar virtually at Radisson Blue Water Garden in the capital on Monday.

Bangladesh is hosting the international seminar of high-ranked army officials of the Indo-Pacific region as co-organiser for the third time after 1993 and 2014.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment