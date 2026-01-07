Police stop NCP's march to the Indian High Commission

NCP leaders and activists then stood on Kurilmukhi Road, chanting slogans and giving speeches. Among their slogans were: “Delhi or Dhaka—Dhaka, Dhaka,” “Felani on the barbed wire—we have not forgotten you,” and “Stop Indian aggression—people power.”

Unable to move forward due to the police blockade, NCP leaders delivered their speeches while standing on rickshaws on the road. The programme concluded there afterward.

Ariful Islam Adib, Senior Joint Convener of NCP, said that at the border, it was not only Felani who was left hanging—Bangladesh’s sovereignty and independence were also at stake. He alleged that, with India’s support, the Awami League carried out massacres at Pilkhana and Shahbagh.

Referring to the misrule of the previous Awami League government, he said justice must be ensured for their actions. He also urged the government to take steps to hold India accountable in international courts. He added that if any country tries to interfere in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, the people will give them a strong response.