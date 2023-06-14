Govt plans to construct 2nd Padma Bridge at Paturia-Daulatdia: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the government has a plan to construct a second Padma Bridge at Paturia-Daulatdia site as the plan has already been included under the master plan.
“Second Padma Bridge construction plan has been included in the master plan project of Bangladesh Bridge Authority,” said the minister.
The road transport and bridges minister said this while responding to a star-marked question made by Mst Khaleda Khanam of Women seat-27 at the question-answer session tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here.
The feasibility study has already been conducted in 2005, by the Bridge Authority for constructing the second Padma Bridge at Paturia-Dawlatdia site, he added.
Meanwhile, the minister said over Tk 7.58 billion has been realized from the Padma Bridge as toll in the last one year since 26 June, 2022 after it (Padma Bridge) was opened for the public.
Quader said this while responding to another star-mark query made by Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain of Dhaka-4.