US delegation’s visit not poll-centric: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the upcoming visit of US under secretary Uzra Zeya to Bangladesh is not solely focused on the election.

However, the issue may come up among others on her agenda.

He made the statement while talking to reporters at his office on Thursday afternoon.

The US under secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from 11 to 14 July, along with assistant secretary for Central and South Asian bureau Donald Lu and deputy assistant administrator of USAID Anjali Kaur.