Rate of child mortality to decrease further by 2030: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid Malik said the rate of child mortality in the country was 30-32 per 1000 live births and it will be brought under control to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UNB reports.

The rate of child mortality in the country will decrease to 10-12 per 1000 live births within 2030, he asserted.

Zahid Malik revealed the information while visiting Manikganj General Hospital on Saturday.

The minister said, the test run of administering Covid-19 vaccines among children aged 5-12 years has started in the country.

Children will be vaccinated in the city corporation areas from 25 August under the mass vaccination campaign, he said.

The vaccination campaign will be operated at all schools across the country in phases. However, none can take a vaccine without registration.

Higher officials of the ministry and officials of the Manikganj deputy commissioner’s office were present at the event.

Later, a discussion was held at the hospital auditorium.

