Rate of child mortality to decrease further by 2030: Health minister

The minister said, the test run of administering Covid-19 vaccines among children aged 5-12 years has started in the country.
Children will be vaccinated in the city corporation areas from 25 August under the mass vaccination campaign, he said.
The vaccination campaign will be operated at all schools across the country in phases. However, none can take a vaccine without registration.
Higher officials of the ministry and officials of the Manikganj deputy commissioner’s office were present at the event.
Later, a discussion was held at the hospital auditorium.