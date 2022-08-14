Rate of child mortality to decrease further by 2030: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Malik said the rate of child mortality in the country was 30-32 per 1000 live births and it will be brought under control to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UNB reports.

The rate of child mortality in the country will decrease to 10-12 per 1000 live births within 2030, he asserted.

Zahid Malik revealed the information while visiting Manikganj General Hospital on Saturday.