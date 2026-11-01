Tenants leave government colonies as inspections set to begin

“On 22 October, the landlord suddenly served me with a notice to vacate the flat. I was at my village home for the Durga Puja holidays at the time. When I returned to Dhaka on the 26th, I could not stay in the flat for even another day. I wandered from place to place, staying wherever I could. The landlord strictly instructed me to remove all my belongings and leave by 31 October.”

A third-year student at Eden Mohila College was describing her experience. She rented a room in a flat in a building at Azimpur Government Colony (Zone B) in the capital. She was one of many students living in the colony as subtenants.

The student was found at Azimpur Government Colony on Saturday at around 11:15 am. She was loading furniture and other belongings onto a van.