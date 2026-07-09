Next parliamentary election under caretaker govt: Law Minister

The next national parliamentary election will be held under a caretaker government, Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman has said.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the apex court of the country dismissed the appeals filed against the High Court verdict concerning the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, which had introduced several changes, including the abolition of the non-party caretaker government system.

Following this, the law minister shared his reaction at the Secretariat, where he made the remarks in response to questions from journalists.