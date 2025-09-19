BNP, Jamaat face off over July Charter, 9 other parties take initiative for resolution
BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are effectively at odds over how the July National Charter should be implemented. Their allied parties also hold nearly identical positions on the issue of reforms. Because of this, a looming political crisis is apparent, prompting Ganatantra Mancha and several other parties to take a new initiative to seek a middle-ground solution.
As part of this new initiative or effort, an informal meeting was held yesterday, Thursday, between the six parties of Ganatantra Mancha and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and the Gono Odhikar Parishad.
The meeting took place at a restaurant in Hatirpool, Dhaka, where leaders of the six parties of Ganotantra Mancha—Gana Sanghati Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Revolutionary Workers Party, Rastriyo Sangskar Andolon, JSD, and Bhashani Janashakti Party—were present. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours from 11:00 am.
The gathering was organised by Gana Sanghati Andolan’s chief coordinator, Zonayed Saki.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Saki said, “Disagreements have emerged among the parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter. To reach a consensus through mutual discussions, we had requested the National Consensus Commission to extend the timeframe. They have extended it. Now, an initiative has been taken to facilitate dialogue among the parties. The main goal of this effort is to arrive at a solution acceptable to all concerning the implementation of the July Charter.”
From NCP, the meeting was attended by the party’s member secretary, Akhtar Hossain. He told Prothom Alo, “We are sitting and talking with many people, both formally and informally, about the process of implementing the July Charter. Today also we held a meeting with various parties.” Akhtar said they want legal guarantees for the July Charter. Their demand is that the next election be held on the basis of this Charter.
According to a source familiar with the meeting, responsibility for dialogue and compromise with political parties to resolve the crisis was assigned to Zonayed Saki (chief coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon), Mojibur Rahman Monju (chairman of AB Party), and Md. Rashed Khan (general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad). Responsibility for constitutional and legal matters was given to Hasnat Kaiyum (chief coordinator of Rastriyo Sangskar Andolon), Javed Rasin (joint convener of NCP), and Sani Abdul Haque (joint general secretary of AB Party).
Commenting on yesterday’s meeting, Rashed Khan of Gono Odhikar Parishad told Prothom Alo that discussions are ongoing among various parties to resolve the disagreements over implementing the July Charter. “Everyone is interested in building consensus,” he said. “Soon, we also want to sit in talks with BNP and Jamaat.”
JSD’s general secretary, Shahid Uddin Mahmud, said the discussions have been initiated to find a middle-ground solution to the crisis over reforms. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “Gradually, we will also sit with other parties. Discussions with CPB and Basad may take place soon.”
Discussions on merging and forming alliance
Among the parties whose positions are close on the question of reforms, the possibility of electoral alliances or compromises has become a topic of discussion in the political arena. Leaders of different parties are also informally talking to each other about this.
In these discussions, the name of NCP comes up most often. Formed by the frontline student leaders of the July mass uprising, the party is being increasingly talked about in the context of electoral equations for the upcoming polls.
Many of NCP’s top leaders were once followers of Nurul Haque, the former DUCSU VP and current president of Gono Odhikar Parishad. When NCP was launched on 28 February, there was speculation that Nurul Haque might join with the young leaders of the mass uprising. That did not happen in the end, but many leaders of his Gono Odhikar Parishad eventually joined NCP.
Meanwhile, fresh discussions have emerged about a possible merger of Gono Odhikar Parishad with NCP. Several senior NCP sources have confirmed such a possibility. However, as Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque has not yet fully recovered, the related discussions are still at an early stage.
On this issue, Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo yesterday that they want to work together for the welfare of the country and the nation. However, no formal meeting has been held about unifying the parties. “There have been informal discussions on reforms, justice, and elections,” he said.
The political arena is also abuzz with speculation about which parties NCP may form an alliance or compromise with in the upcoming elections. NCP leaders believe that the conflict between BNP and Jamaat is becoming increasingly sharp.
In this situation, within the framework of the Consensus Commission, there is a growing possibility of political compromise among the parties whose positions are close on the issue of reforms. Among such parties, Gana sanghati Andolan, AB Party, and Rastriyo Sangskar Andolon are being mentioned in discussions.
There is also speculation in political circles about NCP’s relationship with Jamaat-e-Islami. NCP leaders acknowledge that many of their members are sympathetic toward Jamaat. However, many key leaders of NCP are hesitant about forming a direct alliance with Jamaat. That said, a large number of NCP leaders are interested in maintaining cooperative relations with Jamaat in the political field.
According to related sources, NCP has recently held informal discussions with various parties on reforms and other issues, and such discussions are still ongoing. Talks have also touched on the question of electoral alliances. However, nothing has been finalised yet.
NCP’s member secretary Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo yesterday, “A kind of understanding has been created among various political parties regarding the reform proposals. Whether this understanding will extend until the next election cannot be said at this moment.”