BNP, Jamaat face off over July Charter, 9 other parties take initiative for resolution

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are effectively at odds over how the July National Charter should be implemented. Their allied parties also hold nearly identical positions on the issue of reforms. Because of this, a looming political crisis is apparent, prompting Ganatantra Mancha and several other parties to take a new initiative to seek a middle-ground solution.

As part of this new initiative or effort, an informal meeting was held yesterday, Thursday, between the six parties of Ganatantra Mancha and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and the Gono Odhikar Parishad.

The meeting took place at a restaurant in Hatirpool, Dhaka, where leaders of the six parties of Ganotantra Mancha—Gana Sanghati Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Revolutionary Workers Party, Rastriyo Sangskar Andolon, JSD, and Bhashani Janashakti Party—were present. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours from 11:00 am.

The gathering was organised by Gana Sanghati Andolan’s chief coordinator, Zonayed Saki.