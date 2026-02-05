9 distinguished individuals, 1 institution nominated for Ekushey Padak

The government has nominated nine distinguished individuals and one organisation for the 2026 Ekushey Padak, in recognition of their significant contributions in various fields.

The Chief Advisor's Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, disclosed this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, following a meeting of the advisory council today, Thursday.

The individuals nominated for the Ekushey Padak are Bobita, Professor Abdus Sattar, Marina Tabassum, Ayub Bachchu, Islam Uddin Palakar, journalist Shafik Rehman, Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, Tejosh Halder Josh, and Arthy Ahmed. The organisation is Warfaze