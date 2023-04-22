Country’s largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

The largest Eid congregation in the country was held at 10:00am on Saturday morning at the Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.
People from all across the country came to the eidgah in the early hours of the day to participate in the Eid jamaat.
Two trains from Mymensingh and Bhairab reached Kishoreganj in the morning and by 9:00am, the eidgah was packed with people.
Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, chairman of Bangladesh Islahul Muslimin Parishad, led the Eid congregation.
This year, Sholakia Eidgah Maidan hosted its 196th Eid jamaat.
Four-tier security measures were taken in and around the eidgah to ensure foolproof security, said Kishoreganj deputy commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad while visiting the venue on Wednesday.
People were allowed to enter the eidgah with only prayer mats and masks. This year, none were allowed to carry mobile phones and umbrellas for security concerns.
A total of five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed besides Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police, plainclothes police and detectives. Apart from CCTV cameras, six watchtowers and drones were also deployed to keep an eye on the ground.
Six ambulances and fire service vehicles remained standby round the clock for emergency calls.