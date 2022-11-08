Bangladesh

Dipu Moni for actions against communal instigators in HSC question paper

BSS
Dhaka
Education minister Dipu MoniFile photo

Education minister Dipu Moni on Monday said those who brought communal and inciting content in the ongoing HSC examination question paper would be indentified for taking actions against them.

“Bangladesh is a non-communal democratic state. It is matter of sorrow that question paper here contains inciting content. Those who were involved with such acts will be identified for taking actions against them,” she said.

The minister was replying to journalists over the containing of instigating content on Bangla first paper question paper in the HSC examination after attending a view-exchange at International Mother Language Institute in the city’s Segun Bagicha area.

Social organisation Krishti arranged the view-exchange on “Necessity of Standard Bangla Braille Guideline and Our Responsibility” with the organisation president Sabrina Sultana in the chair.

Academician professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, National Curriculum and Textbook Board chairman professor Md Farhadul Islam, Braille experts and teachers attended the programme.

