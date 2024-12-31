Chhatra Shibir is co-fighter of July uprising: Sarjis Alam

Highlighting the bravery of the youth, Sarjis said the current generation drove out fascist Sheikh Hasina from the country as they are driven by their conscience.

He urged the Chhatra Shibir men to achieve the highest level of credibility through their works.

“To us, the countrymen come before any individual, group, or party. We will continue working unitedly to build Bangladesh, keeping the national interest above all, just the way we fought hand in hand as well as shoulder to shoulder and sat at the table for planning during the uprising,” he added.

Shafiqur Rahman, ameer (chief) of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the conference as the chief guest, with participation of leaders from different political parties and student organisations.