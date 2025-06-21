Politicians, bureaucrats don’t want corruption to stop: Fouzul Kabir

Power, energy, and mineral resources adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan has said none of the country’s politicians or bureaucrats want corruption to stop.

He further stated that the extent of wastage is endless in Bangladesh, and efforts are being made to curb this trend in the future.

Fouzul Kabir also remarked that wastage, corruption, and inefficiency are the main obstacles to Bangladesh’s economic development. A power plant was built six kilometers away from the water source just to serve the convenience of a particular minister. Unnecessary roads have been constructed, and mismanagement has led to the misuse of state funds.

He made these remarks today, Saturday, while speaking as the chief guest at a budget-related seminar organised by the Bangladesh Economic Association at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

The session was chaired by the association’s convener, Mahbub Ullah, and attended by various economists from the country.