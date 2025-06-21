Politicians, bureaucrats don’t want corruption to stop: Fouzul Kabir
Power, energy, and mineral resources adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan has said none of the country’s politicians or bureaucrats want corruption to stop.
He further stated that the extent of wastage is endless in Bangladesh, and efforts are being made to curb this trend in the future.
Fouzul Kabir also remarked that wastage, corruption, and inefficiency are the main obstacles to Bangladesh’s economic development. A power plant was built six kilometers away from the water source just to serve the convenience of a particular minister. Unnecessary roads have been constructed, and mismanagement has led to the misuse of state funds.
He made these remarks today, Saturday, while speaking as the chief guest at a budget-related seminar organised by the Bangladesh Economic Association at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.
The session was chaired by the association’s convener, Mahbub Ullah, and attended by various economists from the country.
Regarding the stance of the interim government, Fouzul Kabir said, "We want to set an example by not appointing relatives or offering business advantages, which will serve as a positive precedent for the future."
Speaking on the power sector, Fouzul Kabir said that reliance on imported LNG is increasing due to the depletion of domestic gas reserves. This is forcing the government to provide substantial subsidies. To overcome this situation, initiatives have been taken to install solar power systems in all government buildings, and the electricity generated can be added to the national grid.
He mentioned that by installing rooftop solar panels, the private sector could also potentially generate at least 2,000 megawatts of electricity.
Helal Uddin, Member Secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association, said that the association would become a hub for economic debates and alternative thinking in the country. In the future, constructive discussions for and against various economic issues will take place here, without representing any particular side.