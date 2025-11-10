Major General Osman Sarwar made new DG of NTMC
The government has appointed Major General Mohammad Osman Sarwar as the new Director General of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.
According to the notification, Major General Osman Sarwar has been posted to the Ministry of Home Affairs replacing Major General Abdul Qayyum Mollah.
The notification also said that Major General Abdul Qayyum Mollah will return to his duties in the Bangladesh Army.