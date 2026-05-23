BRAC and Legal Aid Department host national consultation meeting 

As the chief guest at the event, Md Asaduzzaman, MP, minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said the government is working to ensure access to justice for every citizen. Both government and non-government partners share the common objective of delivering legal aid services to the doorsteps of poor and vulnerable people. At present, around 4.5 million cases remain pending before the courts. Of the cases eligible for settlement through mediation, 80 per cent can be resolved in a single day, while the remaining 20 per cent can be resolved in two to three days.

Emphasising the need to determine the number of cases eligible for settlement, the minister said that resolving 50,000 cases through mediation within three months could significantly improve the situation. He added that meaningful change could be achieved within two years under such an initiative. The government is placing importance on mediation both before and after cases are filed. Government and non-government institutions must jointly undertake awareness campaigns on this issue.