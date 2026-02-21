Chairman of Russian Federation congratulates Tarique

The Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Tarique Rahman upon his appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

The head of the Russian government expressed confidence that constructive joint efforts at the government level will be conducive to broader cooperation in trade, economy, investment, culture, and people-to-people ties for the benefit of both nations, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.