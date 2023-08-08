Army deployed to tackle flood, landslides in Ctg, Bandarban

Members of the Bangladesh Army have been dispatched to Chattogram and Bandarban districts to manage the flood situation and landslides. This action comes in response to a request from the civil administration, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), UNB reports.

In the meantime, due to incessant rainfall over the past few days, approximately 500,000 residents of these two districts have been stranded. According to the Bandarban district administration, the hardest-hit areas include Balaghata, Fajr Ali Para, Chairman Para, Police Lines area, Chaigya Mahajan Para, Horticulture area, Lalmiya Char area, Hafezghona, Armypara, Kashem Para, Stadium, and Keching Para.