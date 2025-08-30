Govt orders judicial inquiry into attack on Nur: Press Secretary
The interim government has decided to conduct a judicial investigation into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement.
"The decision was taken at an important meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna here today," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in front of the Chief Advisor's residence, Jamuna, this afternoon.
Several advisers, National Security Adviser and Special Assistant on Home Affairs Khuda Baksh Chowdhury attended the meeting.
Shafiqul Alam said the inquiry will be conducted under the leadership of a High Court judge to ensure impartiality and transparency. Details regarding the terms of reference and other members of the probe body will be announced later, he added.