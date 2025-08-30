Govt orders judicial inquiry into attack on Nur: Press Secretary

The interim government has decided to conduct a judicial investigation into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement.

"The decision was taken at an important meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna here today," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in front of the Chief Advisor's residence, Jamuna, this afternoon.