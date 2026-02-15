Speaker will represent India as Narendra Modi will not attend

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The Indian government will be represented at the event by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.

This information was announced by India's Ministry of External Affairs in a press release today, Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony on 17 February.