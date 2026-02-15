Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony
Speaker will represent India as Narendra Modi will not attend
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.
The Indian government will be represented at the event by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.
This information was announced by India's Ministry of External Affairs in a press release today, Sunday.
According to diplomatic sources, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony on 17 February.
The statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs today mentioned, "The Speake''s participation in this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh, and reiterates India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that unite our two nations."
As neighbouring countries bonded by shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes the democratic transition taking place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. The goals and values of Tarique Rahman have received widespread support from the country's people.
The BNP won an absolute majority in the 13th National Parliamentary election. The newly elected government of Bangladesh, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, is set to take the oath at the South Plaza of the National Parliament next Tuesday (17 February) in the afternoon.
To attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, the head of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited heads of government from 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan.
It has been reported from Delhi that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the invitation letter sent by the head of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, yesterday, Saturday.
It is known that based on discussions with the top leadership of the policy-making level of the victorious BNP in the 13th National Parliamentary election, the interim government decided to invite the heads of government from 13 countries.
The list of invited countries also includes Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.