Child strangled after attempted rape, killed for threatening to inform mother

Police say they have uncovered the circumstances surrounding the killing of a seven-year-old girl in Faridpur. Her body was recovered from a banana grove near Bakhunda Railway Station in Faridpur Sadar on Thursday.

According to police, an easy-bike driver, Israfil Mridha, 24, allegedly lured the child with chocolate and took her to an abandoned house in the Bakhunda Ashrayan Project area on 24 April. He then attempted to rape her but failed. When the child threatened to inform her mother, he strangled her, police said.