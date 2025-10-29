EU to send large election observer team to Bangladesh: EU ambassador
The European Union (EU) plans to deploy a large delegation of election observers to Bangladesh for the upcoming general election, scheduled for the first half of February, marking the first such mission since 2008.
EU ambassador in Dhaka Michael Miller made the announcement during a meeting with Bangladesh’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital city on Tuesday, said the chief adviser’s press wing.
Miller said the EU observer mission had still to be finally confirmed, but could comprise between 150 and 200 members, with some arriving about six weeks before the election and others joining a week prior to polling day.
“This would be the first time since 2008 that the EU is sending such a full-fledged election observer team to Bangladesh,” ambassador Miller told the chief adviser, adding that the EU would also assist in deploying local election observers during the vote.
During the hour-long meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including governance and constitutional reforms, election preparations, judicial and labour reforms, trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the EU, and the broader political process in the country.
This would be the first time since 2008 that the EU is sending such a full-fledged election observer team to Bangladesh.EU ambassador Michael Miller to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus
Ambassador Miller praised the July National Charter, describing it as a “very important” document aimed at ensuring a smooth democratic transition.
He also commended the recently approved labour law reforms and initiatives to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, calling them “notable successes.”
“These are all important steps,” he said, emphasising the EU’s continued support for the election commission’s efforts to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in February.
Miller described the upcoming polls as “an opportunity to reset the reputation of the country.”
The envoy also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s smooth graduation from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a middle-income nation.
Both sides discussed ways to deepen trade and investment ties, including prospects for an economic partnership agreement and exploring new opportunities in aviation and shipping. They also agreed to work more closely on tackling human trafficking and illegal migration.
Professor Yunus said Bangladesh is expected to sign an agreement with global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk for the development and management of the Laldia Terminal at Chittagong Port.
Ambassador Miller noted that the Danish company plans to invest around US$800 million to develop Laldia into one of the top terminals in the region.
The two sides also discussed the election environment, candidate eligibility, and ensuring due process to uphold human rights ahead of the vote.