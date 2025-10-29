EU to send large election observer team to Bangladesh: EU ambassador

The European Union (EU) plans to deploy a large delegation of election observers to Bangladesh for the upcoming general election, scheduled for the first half of February, marking the first such mission since 2008.

EU ambassador in Dhaka Michael Miller made the announcement during a meeting with Bangladesh’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital city on Tuesday, said the chief adviser’s press wing.

Miller said the EU observer mission had still to be finally confirmed, but could comprise between 150 and 200 members, with some arriving about six weeks before the election and others joining a week prior to polling day.