Khaleda Zia’s policies helped place economy on a stronger footing: ICCB president Mahbubur Rahman

Leading figures from politics, diplomacy, journalism, development organisations, academia, research, editorial circles and the business community, along with representatives from various professions, attended the gathering. The programme concluded at around 5:30 pm.

Addressing the event, Mahbubur Rahman said, “At the same time, some of her initiatives in the field of social development were extremely significant.”

He referred in particular to Khaleda Zia’s programmes aimed at expanding education and enhancing human skills.

“Food for Education, the expansion of primary schooling, and support for girls’ education brought a new ray of hope to many poor families. As a result, far more girls were able to attend school, and women’s education advanced considerably. The level of women’s participation that the country has reached today owes a great deal to these initiatives of that period,” he stated.

The ICCB president noted that the assessment of a statesperson is not confined solely to what they did while in office.