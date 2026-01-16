Khaleda Zia’s policies helped place economy on a stronger footing: ICCB president Mahbubur Rahman
Policies pursued during Khaleda Zia’s tenure in government helped place the country’s economy on a stronger footing by promoting infrastructure development, the rule of law, investment security and long-term certainty, Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB), said on Friday.
He made these remarks at a civic condolence meeting organised in memory of BNP’s former chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia in the afternoon.
The event was held at the South Plaza of the national parliament building on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.
Leading figures from politics, diplomacy, journalism, development organisations, academia, research, editorial circles and the business community, along with representatives from various professions, attended the gathering. The programme concluded at around 5:30 pm.
Addressing the event, Mahbubur Rahman said, “At the same time, some of her initiatives in the field of social development were extremely significant.”
He referred in particular to Khaleda Zia’s programmes aimed at expanding education and enhancing human skills.
“Food for Education, the expansion of primary schooling, and support for girls’ education brought a new ray of hope to many poor families. As a result, far more girls were able to attend school, and women’s education advanced considerably. The level of women’s participation that the country has reached today owes a great deal to these initiatives of that period,” he stated.
The ICCB president noted that the assessment of a statesperson is not confined solely to what they did while in office.
“History also remembers how a leader spent their time outside power and how they confronted crises,” he said, adding that Khaleda Zia’s relationship with the country and with politics had always remained significant.
Quoting Khaleda Zia’s statement, “I have no home other than Bangladesh,” the business leader said, “This reminds all of us that our future is inextricably linked with this country. The more stability the country achieves and the greater the public’s confidence becomes, the more opportunities will open up for all of us. The business community, too, wants a Bangladesh where rules and regulations are robust, trust is built, the younger generation has greater opportunities to move forward, and the tendency to siphon off national wealth abroad is substantially reduced.”
Mahbubur Rahman further said, “Khaleda Zia was not merely a political leader. When she stepped into politics beyond the confines of her family, she did not forget the family, nor did she forget society or the system as a whole. She created a new horizon there.”
The programme began after 2:30 pm on Friday with the recitation of the Holy Quran. This was followed by condolence messages in memory of Khaleda Zia, read out by Salehuddin, executive editor of the Daily Ittefaq. Subsequently, speeches were delivered by writer Faham Abdus Salam; Basudeb Dhar, president of the Puja Udjapan Parishad; Khaleda Zia’s physician FM Siddiqui; Debashish Roy, special assistant to the chief adviser of the former caretaker government; Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman; ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman; CPD Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya; senior editor Shafiq Rehman; writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed; Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam; DPI President Abdus Sattar Dulal; former diplomat Anwar Hashim; University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman SM A Faiez; writer and researcher Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; Adviser for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Asif Nazrul; educationist Professor Mahbub Ullah; and former Chief Justice Syed JR Mudassir Husain.
Among those who attended the condolence meeting were BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, and family members including Shamila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko. Also present were Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Professor Ali Riaz, Monir Haider, and others.
Senior BNP leaders attending the meeting included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Selima Rahman, Salahuddin Ahmed, AZM Zahid Hossain; Security Adviser Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar; Chairman’s Adviser Mahdi Amin; and other senior leaders.
The condolence meeting concluded with prayers and munajat for Khaleda Zia.