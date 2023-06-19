Bangladesh reports 153 new Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh reported 153 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,041,623 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,457 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity increased to 92.29 per cent from Sunday’s 7.75 per cent as 1647 samples were tested.
The recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.