Gas crisis hits hard kitchens, industries

Cooking at homes as well running industries have become a tough task due to gas crisis in different parts of the capital.

As the factories not being operated like the normal times due to gas crisis, the production is falling.

The transport sector is also facing the same fate.

Petrobangla, the state-owned national oil company of Bangladesh that explores, produces, transports, manages and sells oil, natural gas and other mineral resources, could supply three billion cubic feet of gas against the demand of 3.8 billion cubic feet every day earlier.

But now the amount has come down to 2.75-2.8 billion cubic feet as the agency has stopped buying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the spot market for nearly two-and-a-half months due to higher price.

Earlier, demand of gas at industrial factories was used to be met by decreasing the supply at power plants or at fertiliser factories. But there is no such scope now due to price hike of furnace oil and diesel, which are alternative fuels of power plants.

As a result, the government is forced to generate power through gas. It would also be dangerous to stop gas supply at fertiliser factories as the fertiliser price at international market is high.