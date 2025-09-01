There must be universal social protection system for all: Wahiduddin

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said that there must be a universal social protection system for all people in the country.

"It's now time to move forward," he added.

The planning adviser made the remarks while addressing the inaugural

session of a three-day event titled "National Conference on Social Protection 2025" held at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in the capital today, Monday.

"Bangladesh is no longer a very poor country; we're on the path to becoming an upper middle-income nation. So, we can no longer make excuses that we can't ensure a minimum level of social protection for all. Therefore, education, healthcare, and basic social security must be guaranteed," he said.

The planning adviser said a large portion of Bangladesh's social protection programmes do not actually reach the genuine beneficiaries.

"Social protection programs are meant to assist the poor, marginalised, and helpless population. But in reality, many who don't genuinely need support were included in the lists by leveraging political identity or influence. As a result, the true beneficiaries are left out," he continued.