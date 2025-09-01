There must be universal social protection system for all: Wahiduddin
Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said that there must be a universal social protection system for all people in the country.
"It's now time to move forward," he added.
The planning adviser made the remarks while addressing the inaugural
session of a three-day event titled "National Conference on Social Protection 2025" held at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in the capital today, Monday.
"Bangladesh is no longer a very poor country; we're on the path to becoming an upper middle-income nation. So, we can no longer make excuses that we can't ensure a minimum level of social protection for all. Therefore, education, healthcare, and basic social security must be guaranteed," he said.
The planning adviser said a large portion of Bangladesh's social protection programmes do not actually reach the genuine beneficiaries.
"Social protection programs are meant to assist the poor, marginalised, and helpless population. But in reality, many who don't genuinely need support were included in the lists by leveraging political identity or influence. As a result, the true beneficiaries are left out," he continued.
The adviser stressed that the role of local government is crucial in preparing accurate beneficiary lists. However, due to the absence of an effective local government, the process has become complicated.
He said although digitisation work has begun at the upazila and union levels, it is still not full-fledged. Under the circumstances, the interim government is planning to establish a central register at the national level, he added.
For Bangladesh, social protection is not only about financial assistance but also about the path for human justice, equity, and inclusive development, he further said.
To make this system effective, he said it is high time to exclude the ghost and politically influenced beneficiaries and thus to include eligible people.
The planning adviser noted that due to weak revenue policies, the government's income always falls short of expenditure.
As a result, the government has to depend on borrowings to cover the expenditure on development projects and social protection, he added.
He also suggested taking projects considering the diverse causes of poverty such as families with too many dependents, households where the sole earner is sick or families that have working-age members but no employment opportunities.
The conference was informed that in the fiscal year 2025-26, a total of Tk 116.8 billion were allocated for the social safety nets, which is about 14.78 per cent of the total budget and 1.87 per cent of GDP.
This allocation will include social assistance, social insurance, labour-market-based programmes, and other services operated through various ministries.
The programmes will cover the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, low-income families and populations affected by climate or economic shocks.