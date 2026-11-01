PM holds meeting over garment workers’ violent protests

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday held a meeting with the home affairs and labour and employment ministers and other relevant officials amid a volatile situation triggered by violent readymade garment workers’ protests and clashes with police over their demand for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

The meeting was held in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat in the evening.

Since the morning, protests, road blockades and vehicle arson had been reported in Mirpur in the capital, Kaliakair in Gazipur, and the industrial areas of Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka district. Around 300 factories in these areas declared holidays following the unrest.