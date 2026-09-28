No hidden agenda behind Boeing purchase: Humaiun Kobir

"Boeing aircraft were purchased through an open, formal signing ceremony. We have bought these aircraft according to our own requirements. There is no hidden agenda here," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.

He made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Dismissing the notion that the decision to purchase Boeing aircraft was made under external pressure, Humaiun Kobir said that the government is evaluating the fleet requirements of Biman Bangladesh Airlines based on passenger demand and the national flag carrier’s future international operations.