No hidden agenda behind Boeing purchase: Humaiun Kobir
"Boeing aircraft were purchased through an open, formal signing ceremony. We have bought these aircraft according to our own requirements. There is no hidden agenda here," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.
He made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Dismissing the notion that the decision to purchase Boeing aircraft was made under external pressure, Humaiun Kobir said that the government is evaluating the fleet requirements of Biman Bangladesh Airlines based on passenger demand and the national flag carrier’s future international operations.
“The Boeing purchase was made through a signing ceremony in an open environment. Four ministers were present at the ceremony on the instructions of President Trump and the White House. We bought the Boeings according to our requirements. Historically, Bangladesh has operated Boeing’s wide-body aircraft. However, we need a mixed fleet,” the state minister said.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement to purchase 11 more aircraft from the US-based Boeing Company on 22 September, during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session. Previously in April, an agreement was signed to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing. The market value of those 14 aircraft is approximately USD 3.7 billion, which is nearly Tk 450 billion in Bangladeshi currency. The price of the 11 newly contracted aircraft has not been disclosed.
At the press conference, Humaiun Kobir said, “In this 21st century, we need a mixed fleet if we are to expand our routes and become an aviation hub. Bangladesh’s aircraft fleet needs to be expanded significantly. There is no hidden agenda here. This has been done entirely based on our requirements and we have informed you about it openly.”
The state minister said Bangladesh would purchase more Boeing aircraft if necessary.
“Expanding our fleet is necessary to improve passenger services and develop into a growing aviation hub,” he said.
Asked about the resumption of Biman’s Dhaka–New York flight, Humaiun Kobir said a technical assessment and review process is underway.
“The Dhaka–New York route was suspended due to technical issues. The government is now reviewing the necessary matters to resume the service,” he said.