'US will examine allegations brought against RAB in DW documentary'

The United States will carefully examine the allegations brought against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an investigative documentary recently aired on Deutsche Welle (DW), a Germany based media outlet.
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, said this during the state department's press briefing on 6 April.
Replying to question of a journalist on the allegation, Vedant Patel said, "I’m not going to preview any actions from up here. But we will examine the allegations in this article and video very carefully, and we hope the Bangladeshi Government will do the same. Broadly, but – perpetrators of human rights should be held accountable."
The United States slapped sanctions against the elite force and seven of its officials in 2021 on charges of gross violation of human rights.
Asked about the DW documentary on Thursday, Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said, "RAB is working to ensure country's security. RAB is not being used for any political purpose."