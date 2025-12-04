Interim govt formation held valid, leave to appeal dismissed with observations
The Appellate Division has dismissed, with observations, a leave-to-appeal petition challenging the process of seeking the Supreme Court’s reference and opinion regarding the formation and swearing-in of the interim government.
Earlier, the High Court had summarily rejected the writ petition filed on this issue.
A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the order today, Thursday.
Following the order, additional attorney general Anik R Haque told Prothom Alo, “The leave-to-appeal petition questioned the formation of the current interim government. The Appellate Division has dismissed the matter with observations. This establishes the validity of the formation of the government and its activities. However, the full details will be known only after receiving the court’s written observations.”
* More to follow …